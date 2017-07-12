Related Programs: 
Local News From Red River Radio
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

Texas Teachers Rally, Hope Legislators Listen To Concerns

By 28 minutes ago

ETX TEACHERS RALLY - Retired teacher Suzanne Bardwell is an organizer for the Teachers Rally to take place in Longview, TX July 12th focusing on higher insurance costs for retired teachers and schoolworkers.
Credit Courtesy: Oilpatch TRTA Facebook

TX TEACHERS RALLY:  Texas  Gov. Gregg Abbott signed HB 3976 into law last month.  This makes  changes to the Teacher Retirement System-Care, a healthcare program.   It means retired teachers and school employees must pay more for their health insurance to keep TRS solvent.  But today there’s a Teachers Rally taking place in Longview, Texas, it’s focus: to attend to these high costs and other issues.  Retired teacher Suzanne Bardwell of Gladewater is an organizer and explains the goal of the rally is to get attention from Texas legislators before the special session takes place next week in Austin.  The Teachers Rally is meant to draw attention  to other issues   such as  Teacher’s  pay and  school vouchers.   Other rallies are planned for the state capital as  the  Special Texas Legislative Session begins next week.  

Credit Courtesy: Oilpatch TRTA Facebook

Tags: 
Red River Radio Local News Segment
Chuck Smith Red River Radio News
Texas Teachers Rally Longview