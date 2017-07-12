Texas Teachers Rally, Hope Legislators Listen To Concerns

TX TEACHERS RALLY: Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed HB 3976 into law last month. This makes changes to the Teacher Retirement System-Care, a healthcare program. It means retired teachers and school employees must pay more for their health insurance to keep TRS solvent. But today there’s a Teachers Rally taking place in Longview, Texas, it’s focus: to attend to these high costs and other issues. Retired teacher Suzanne Bardwell of Gladewater is an organizer and explains the goal of the rally is to get attention from Texas legislators before the special session takes place next week in Austin. The Teachers Rally is meant to draw attention to other issues such as Teacher’s pay and school vouchers. Other rallies are planned for the state capital as the Special Texas Legislative Session begins next week.

