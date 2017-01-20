Related Programs: 
Local News From Red River Radio
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

Texas State House Speaker Voices Concerns On Bathroom Bill

By 59 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Local News From Red River Radio
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs
  • Rep. Joe Straus (R) San Antonio Texas House Speaker
    Rep. Joe Straus (R) San Antonio Texas House Speaker
    Courtesy: Texas State Legislature

TEXAS BATHROOM BILL - Texas House Speaker  and leading Republican Joe Straus  said lawmakers should be "very careful" about doing anything that makes the state less economically competitive.  Straus voiced his concerns Wednesday  on Senate Bill 6, which would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on "biological sex."  The bill would pre-empt local ordinances that protect transgender individuals from discrimination in public accommodations.  

Tags: 
Red River Radio News Feature
Chuck Smith Red River Radio News