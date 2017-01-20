Texas State House Speaker Voices Concerns On Bathroom Bill

TEXAS BATHROOM BILL - Texas House Speaker and leading Republican Joe Straus said lawmakers should be "very careful" about doing anything that makes the state less economically competitive. Straus voiced his concerns Wednesday on Senate Bill 6, which would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on "biological sex." The bill would pre-empt local ordinances that protect transgender individuals from discrimination in public accommodations.

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus on Wednesday commented on Senate Bill 6 commonly referred as the "bathroom bill", saying lawmakers should be "very careful" about doing anything that makes the state less economically competitive.