BATHROOM BILL -Texas Republicans on Thursday unveiled Senate Bill 6, which would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on “biological sex" and would pre-empt local nondiscrimination ordinances that allow transgender Texans to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. But Texas tourism officials warn such a move could hurt business because of the potential for negative perceptions of the state.

