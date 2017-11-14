Related Programs: 
Bird Calls
The Story Of Bird Calls with Cliff Shackelford on Red River Radio

This video takes you into the studio with Cliff and also through the world of birds that we cover on Bird Calls, which airs the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Please join us and please call in with your questions at 800-552-8502

Cliff Shackelford
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Ornothology