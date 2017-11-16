Related Programs: 
The Shadow Files
Shadow Files: Premature Burial

  • https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:PrematureBurial-Clarke.jpg
    Illustration for Edgar Allan Poe's story "The Premature Burial" by Harry Clarke (1889-1931), published in 1919.
    Harry Clarke / Public Domain

Dr. Cheryl White
Credit Press Image / Dr. Cheryl White

Airs Thursday. July 8, at 7:45 a.m. On this week's shadow file, Dr. Cheryl White examines the terrifying legends of the premature burial.

