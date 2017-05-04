Related Programs: 
The Shadow Files
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

Shadow Files: Pope Joan

  • https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Papesse_Jeanne_BnF_Fran%C3%A7ais_599_fol._88.jpg
    Pope Joan ( La papesse Jeanne)
    Bibliothèque nationale de France (BNF). Cote : Français 599, Folio 88. / Public Domain in France and the United States

Dr. Cheryl White
Credit Press Image / Dr. Cheryl White

Airs Thursday, May 5, at 7:45 a.m. Dr. Cheryl White takes us in to a Papal conclave to consider Pope Joan

