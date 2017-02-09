Related Programs: 
Shadow Files: The Marquis de Sade

  • Portrait of Donatien Alphonse François de Sade by Charles Amédée Philippe van Loo. The drawing dates to 1760, when the Sade was nearly 20 years old. It's the only known authentic portrait.
    Charles Amédée Philippe van Loo / This work is in the public domain in its country of origin and other countries and areas where the copyright term is the author's life plus 100 years or less.

Dr. Cheryl White
Airs Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 7:45 a.m. This week Commentator Dr. Cheryl White goes back into our tawdry history and a look at the legendary Marquis de Sade.

