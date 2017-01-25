Sen. Kennedy Criticizes Gov. Edwards Medicaid Expansion

BLAMES MEDICAID EXPANSION-Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy blames Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion for everything from cuts to TOPS and low teacher pay to Baton Rouge traffic jams in a new column he released to state newspapers this week, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the state’s Medicaid program in 2016 through the Affordable Care Act after former Gov. Bobby Jindal had refused to do so. “The rising cost of Medicaid is why TOPS has been cut,” writes Kennedy, who was Louisiana’s treasurer before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

