Airs Monday, February 6, 2017, at 1 p.m. This week on the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra music director Michael Tilson Thomas returns to lead the orchestra in the Concerto for Orchestra for Bela Bartók along with Radial Play, Music by Samuel C. Adams. Then violinist Alexander Barantschik and violist Jonathan Vinocour will also join the orchestra for a performance of the Sinfonia concertante in E-flat major for Violin and Viola by Mozart and the concert will close with Debussy's Nocturnes.