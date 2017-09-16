Related Programs: 
San Francisco Opera: Puccini' Madama Butterfly

Airs Saturday, September 16, 2017, at 12 noon. The American Opera Series from WFMT continues with the San Francisco Opera and a production of Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini starring Lianna Haroutounian as Cio-Cio-San, Vincenzo Costanzo as Pinkerton, Zanda Svede as Suzuki, and Anthony Clark Evans as Sharpless. This production also features Julius Ahn as Goro , Raymond Aceto as The Bonze, Edward Nelson as Yamadori, Julie Adams as Kate Pinkerton, Matthew Stump as The Imperial Commissioner, and Jere Torkelsen as The Official Registrar. Leslie Swackhamer is the stage director with Chorus Master Ian Robertson, and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus all under the direction of Yves Abel.

