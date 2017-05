Airs Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. Kermit Poling was joined by Conductor Michael Butterman and Rossitza Goza, Concertmaster for the Tulsa Symphony, to discuss the Season Finale of the Shreveport Symphony featuring works by Rimsky-Korsakov, Falla, Bernstein, and Ravel's Bolero to close. The concert takes place Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m in Riverview Theater. Fore more information visit online the Shreveport Symphony or call 318-227-8863.

