Airs Tuesday, January 10, at 8 p.m. President Obama will give his Farewell address and Red River Radio will carry live NPR News coverage of the address. Our special will be hosted by NPR’s Audie Cornish who will be joined by National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Political Editor Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Scott Horsley, Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson, and Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen.