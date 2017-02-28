Related Programs: 
President Donald Trump addresses a Joint Session of Congress

Airs Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 8 p.m.  Join ATC Host Audie Cornish for live coverage of President Donald Trump's first address to the Joint Session of Congress. She will be joined by NPR White House Correspondent Scott Horsley, National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Pentagon Correspondent Tom Bowman, National Correspondent John Burnett, and Congressional Correspondent Sue Davis who will report live from the House chamber. NPR will provide the coverage live alone with coverage of the Democratic Response and analysis. 

