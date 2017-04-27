On Point: A Nation Engaged: Power & the Presidency

Airs Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 7 p.m. As the Trump presidency approaches its 100th day, NPR News is launching a new round of the collaborative project A Nation Engaged, to help foster conversation on the topic of Power & the Presidency with this framing question:

How powerful should any American president be?"

During the week leading up to the 100th day (April 29), four NPR Member stations will pose this question to live audiences with panel discussions and town-hall style events in four presidential libraries around the country. We're pleased to have WABE and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum, KCUR and the Harry S Truman Library and Museum, Iowa Public Radio and the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library, and KCLU and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute hosting these events.

Then, on Thursday, April 27, On Point will take that conversation national with a one-hour Special program focused on key themes that emerge in those events. Host Tom Ashbrook of WBUR will play excerpts from the local conversations and pose these issues to the national radio audience.