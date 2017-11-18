Opera Southwest: Franco Faccio's Amleto

Airs Saturday, November 19, 2017, at 12 noon. This week the American Opera series from WFMT continues with a production by Opera Southwest of Franco Faccio's Amleto starring Alex Richardson as Amleto and Shannon De Vine as Claudio, with Matthew Curran as Polonio, Joseph Hubbard as Orazio, Paul Bower as Marcello, Javier Gonzalez as Laerte, Abla Lynn Hamza as Ofelia, and Caroline Worra as Geltrude. This production also features Jeff Beruan, Paul Bower, Jonathan Charles Tay, Heather Youngquist, Jeffrey Beruan, and Matthew Curran. Paul Bower is the Chorus Master and the Anthony Barrese conducts the Opera Southwest Chorus & Orchestra in this production.