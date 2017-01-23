NLEP Top Event Keynote Speaker Ron Insana On Trump Effect

NLEP ANNUAL MEETING-The North Louisiana Economic Partnership will hold its annual meeting this Wednesday evening in Shreveport at Sam's Town Hotel. This event is billed as the Top Event: A Celebration of Economic Development in North Louisiana and will feature the keynote address presented by Ron Insana, CNBC Senior Financial Analyst and Commentator. Mr. Insana is highly respected in the broadcast industry and the topic of his address will be: "Politics, Policies and the Economy" to which he will share his thoughts on what the Trump Presidency may mean for the U.S. economy. To learn more, go to: http://www.nlep.org/Media-Center/News/2016-NLEP-Annual-Meeting.aspx

