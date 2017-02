Airs Monday, February 13, 2017, at 9 p.m. All Things Considered's Audi Cornish guest hosts this week’s Jazz Night in America episode. The tables turn as JNIA host Christian McBride -- Grammy Award winning bassist and composer -- talks about and performs his suite, The Movement Revisited, inspired by the words of Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. The performance was captured live at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, McBride's hometown.