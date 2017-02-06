Mormon Tabernacle Choir: The Power of Dreams & Heart and Soul featuring Alyson Cambridge

Airs Monday, February 6, at 11 a.m. Join the world renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir as they celebrate Black History month with The Power of Dreams & Heart and Soul featuring Alyson Cambridge. Featured works include Peace Like a River, I'm Runnin' On African, Great Day African, I Want Jesus to Walk with Me African, My Country, 'Tis of Thee, Gently Raise the Sacred Strain, As the Dew from Heaven Distilling, Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit, The Battle of Jericho, Down By the Riverside, Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child, He's Got the Whole World in His Hands.