Airs Friday, May 12, 2017, at 1 p.m. Join the World Renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir in a Celebation of the Heart of a Mother and a Mother Gift with musical selections including For the Beauty of the Earth, A Mother's Eyes Reflect the Love of Heaven, A Mother's Lullaby, Be Thou My Vision, Mother - I Followed Your Footsteps, On a Wonderful Day Like Today, Gently Raise the Sacred Strain, As the Dew from Heaven Distilling and God Be with You Till We Meet Again.