The Metropolitan Opera: Verdi’s Nabucco

Airs Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Verdi’s Nabucco, conducted by Met Music Director Emeritus James Levine, with Plácido Domingo in a network role debut as the title character, the King of Babylon. The legendary duo has worked together many times over the past four decades, but this season marks the first time they have collaborated on Nabucco. Liudmyla Monastyrska sings the ambitious Abigaille, who is determined to seize control of the Babylonian empire. The cast also includes Jamie Barton as Fenena, Nabucco’s heroic daughter; Russell Thomas as Ismaele, nephew to the King of Jerusalem; and Dmitry Belosselskiy as the high priest of the Jews, Zaccaria. Nabucco will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 7.