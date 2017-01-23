The Metropolitan Opera: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Airs Saturday, January 28, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia starring soprano Pretty Yende as the feisty Rosina, tenor Dmitry Korchak as the love-struck Count Almaviva, and baritone Peter Mattei in the title role of the barber Figaro. Maurizio Benini conducts the performance which also stars Maurizio Muraro as Dr. Bartolo and Mikhail Petrenko as Don Basilio. Il Barbiere di Siviglia will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 28.