The Metropolitan Opera: Rossini’s comedy L’Italiana in Algeri

Airs Saturday, December 31, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a revival of Rossini’s comedy L’Italiana in Algeri, conducted by the Met’s Music Director Emeritus James Levine. The comedic opera, heard in an archived performance from October, tells the story of a feisty Italian girl who gets kidnapped in Algiers, but tricks her captors and saves the day. Mezzo-soprano Marianna Pizzolato and tenor René Barbera made their respective company debuts as the title character, Isabella, and the love-struck Lindoro, whom she rescues. Baritone Nicola Alaimo sang the role of Taddeo, and bass-baritone Ildar Abdrazakov reprised the role of Mustafà, who is overcome by love and pasta. L’Italiana in Algeri will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 31.