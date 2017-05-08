The Metropolitan Opera: Renée Fleming as Marschallin in Richard Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier

Airs Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season concludes as soprano Renée Fleming sings her final performance of one of her signature roles, the Marschallin, in the Met’s new production of Richard Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier. Sebastian Weigle conducts a starry cast that includes mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča in her final performance as the Marschallin’s young lover, Octavian, opposite soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the innocent young woman with whom he falls in love, and bass Günther Groissböck as Baron Ochs, the Marschallin’s oafish cousin. Baritone Marcus Brück makes his network broadcast debut as Sophie’s father Faninal, and tenor Matthew Polenzani appears as the Italian Singer. Der Rosenkavalier will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 13.