The Metropolitan Opera: Franco Alfano’s Cyrano de Bergerac

  • A scene from Alfano's Cyrano de Bergerac
    A scene from Alfano's Cyrano de Bergerac
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera
  • Jennifer Rowley as Roxane and Roberto Alagna as Cyrano in Alfano's Cyrano de Bergerac
    Jennifer Rowley as Roxane and Roberto Alagna as Cyrano in Alfano's Cyrano de Bergerac
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera
  • Roberto Alagna (seen here as Cavaradossi in Tosca) sings the title role in Alfano's Cyrano de Bergerac
    Roberto Alagna (seen here as Cavaradossi in Tosca) sings the title role in Alfano's Cyrano de Bergerac
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera

Airs Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Franco Alfano’s Cyrano de Bergerac, starring tenor Roberto Alagna, who adds the opera’s gallant title character to his extensive Met repertory. Marco Armiliato conducts the revival of this rarely performed work. American soprano Jennifer Rowley makes her role debut as Roxane, Cyrano’s secret love, and the cast also features tenor Atalla Ayan as Christian and baritone Juan Jesús Rodríguez as de Guiche. Cyrano de Bergerac will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 6.

