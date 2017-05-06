The Metropolitan Opera: Franco Alfano’s Cyrano de Bergerac

Airs Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Franco Alfano’s Cyrano de Bergerac, starring tenor Roberto Alagna, who adds the opera’s gallant title character to his extensive Met repertory. Marco Armiliato conducts the revival of this rarely performed work. American soprano Jennifer Rowley makes her role debut as Roxane, Cyrano’s secret love, and the cast also features tenor Atalla Ayan as Christian and baritone Juan Jesús Rodríguez as de Guiche. Cyrano de Bergerac will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 6.