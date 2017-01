Airs Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 6 p.m. In the first of a three-part series, Oprah and former producers talk with WBEZ's Jenn White about the early, scrappy days of The Oprah Winfrey Show. Phil Donahue reflects on Oprah's entry into the daytime talk landscape that he once dominated. Plus, this episode revisits milestones from the 1980s, like the show's national debut, and some mixed feelings over the show's highest-rated episode ever.