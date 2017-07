Airs Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 12 noon. This week The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents Mozart's Don Giovanni starring Mariusz Kwiecień as Don Giovanni, with Kyle Ketelsen as Leporello; Marina Rebeka as Donna Anna; Ana María Martínez as Donna Elvira; Antonio Poli as Don Ottavio; Andriana Chuchman as Zerlina; and Michael Sumuel as Masetto. Robert Falls directs, Michael Black is our chorus master and the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus are undr the direction of Sir Andrew Davis.