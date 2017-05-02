Lou's Legacy: A Lou Reed Appreciation

Airs Friday, May 5, 2017, at 10 p.m. A panel of music writers and Lou Reed fans sample the late musician's catalog through the years and suggest what made him important to the history of rock music. Songs from both Reed's days with the Velvet Underground and his solo career are highlighted.

The program is hosted by award-winning producer Paul Ingles and includes Antony DeCurtis and Will Hermes of Rolling Stone Magazine, Richie Unterberger, author of White Light / White Heat: The Velvet Underground Day by Day , Reed fan Charles Gregory, and Ann Powers of NPR Music.

Among the songs featured...HOUR ONE - "Sweet Jane," "There She Goes Again," "Heroin,""Venus in Furs," "Pale Blue Eyes," "Walk on the Wild Side," "Perfect Day," "Romeo Had Juliette," "Jesus," "Rock and Roll."

HOUR TWO - "How Do You Think It Feels," "I'll Be Your Mirror," "All Tomorrow's Parties," "Vicious," "Caroline Says II," "Satellite of Love," "New Sensatations," "Busload of Faith."