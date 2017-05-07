Louisiana Public Square: Coastal Restoration: The Next Wave

Airs Sunday, May 6, 2017, at 6 p.m. This week Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana’s coast. The declaration goes next to President Donald Trump and Congress. The goal is to raise the profile of the state’s coastal land loss plus speed up the federal permitting process for projects in Louisiana’s 2017 Coastal Master Plan. The Master Plan will be presented to the Legislature during this regular session. While the 2017 plan is arguably the most detailed, science-based environmental restoration ever attempted, conflicts still exist over some of its components.

Critics of large river diversion projects fear fresh water will devastate salt water species and take too long to have a measurable impact. Critics of dredging argue it is costly and may not be the best use of limited resources. But is it an either/or proposition? What funding is available to the state to pay for the proposed projects? And, what does the Master Plan mean for coastal communities and fisheries? Louisiana Public Square looks for answers to these questions and more on “Coastal Restoration: The Next Wave.”

Our panelists are: