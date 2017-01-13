Louisiana Medicaid Beneficiaries Tell Their Stories

LA MEDICAID EXPANSION ANNIVERSARY - While the Republican -majority Congress moves to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Washington D.C., Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards appeared at University Medical Center in New Orleans along with several people who shared their stories on how the Medicaid Expansion program affected their lives. The event underscored the one-year anniversary of the program in Louisiana as it was the first thing Edwards acted upon after his inauguration as Louisiana governor this time last year. According to Edwards, the program made possible under the ACA allowed more than 370,000 of Louisiana's "working poor" to receive health insurance and has saved the state $184 million dollars for the general fund.

LOUISIANA MEDICAID BENEFICIARIES - Several Medicaid program patients shared their healthcare stories as they explained how the Medicaid Expansion under Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards helped them obtain necessary treatment.