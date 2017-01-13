Related Programs: 
Local News From Red River Radio
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

Louisiana Medicaid Beneficiaries Tell Their Stories

By 1 hour ago
Related Programs: 
Local News From Red River Radio
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

MEDICAID BENEFICIARY - Monika Calderon explains how the Louisiana Medicaid expansion program paid for her brain tumor surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Credit Courtesy:OnePageNews.com

LA MEDICAID EXPANSION ANNIVERSARY - While the Republican -majority  Congress moves to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Washington D.C.,  Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards appeared at University Medical Center in New Orleans along with several people who shared their stories on how the Medicaid Expansion program affected their lives.   The event underscored the one-year anniversary of the program in Louisiana as it was the first thing Edwards acted upon after his inauguration as Louisiana governor this time last year.  According to Edwards, the program made possible under the ACA allowed more than 370,000 of Louisiana's  "working poor" to receive health insurance and has saved the state $184 million dollars for the general fund.

LA MEDICAID EXPANSION- Governor Edwards (D) appearing at University Health Medical Center, New Orleans to commemorate the first year anniversary of Medicaid expansion in the state.
Credit Courtesy: OnePageNews.com

Tags: 
Red River Radio News Feature
Chuck Smith Red River Radio News
Louisiana Medicaid Beneficiaries