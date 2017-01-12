Louisiana Governor Edwards First Year Anniversary Reflections

FIRST YEAR IN OFFICE ANNIVERSARY - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Wednesday, January 11th to reflect upon his first year in office. He knew he was entering the governor's office in crisis mode, inheriting a massive financial mess when his term began a year ago. Yesterday he announced that he will propose raising taxes to fully fund the TOPS tuition program but admitted that more hard decisions await in dealing with a looming $300 million dollar deficit for 2017. He did say he was proud of the Medicaid expansion he signed into effect which provided health insurance for some 370,000 working poor in the state.

