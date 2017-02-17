La. Senator Resigns, Avoiding Expulsion Hearing

BATON ROUGE (Manship News Services)-- Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, abruptly resigned late Thursday afternoon — a day after the Louisiana Senate’s Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion denied several of his evidentiary requests Wednesday. The committee was scheduled to meet Monday to hear two resolutions on disciplinary action against Brown, one expulsion and the other a six-week suspension. Brown had pled no contest to a simple battery and domestic violence misdemeanor charges against his wife and girlfriend since 2015.

