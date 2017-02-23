Related Programs: 
LA Lawmakers End Special Session With Compromise Plan

KEPT KEY PRIORITIES: Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) shared some thoughts about the accomplishments made during the Louisiana Special Legislative Session as it closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Credit Courtesy: La. State Gov.

With the pieces of the deal approved, the House and Senate adjourned the session seven hours before Wednesday's deadline. The House approved tapping the Rainy Day fund with a 92-6 vote  as part of a deal with the Senate to pass the House Speaker’s bill that will allow dedicated funds   more budget flexibility in the future. Governor Edwards remarked that the compromise kept many of his key priorities for addressing the $304 million state budget deficit.  The regular legislative session convenes  April 10th.

