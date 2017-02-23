LA Lawmakers End Special Session With Compromise Plan

With the pieces of the deal approved, the House and Senate adjourned the session seven hours before Wednesday's deadline. The House approved tapping the Rainy Day fund with a 92-6 vote as part of a deal with the Senate to pass the House Speaker’s bill that will allow dedicated funds more budget flexibility in the future. Governor Edwards remarked that the compromise kept many of his key priorities for addressing the $304 million state budget deficit. The regular legislative session convenes April 10th.

