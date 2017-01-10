Related Programs: 
John Bel Edwards First Year As Louisiana Governor

By Chuck Smith 32 minutes ago
Governor John Bel Edwards (D) of Louisiana
Credit Courtesy: La. Legislature.gov

FIRST YEAR IN OFFICE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards knew he was entering the governor’s office in crisis mode, inheriting a massive financial mess when his term began a year ago—if only that was the sole crisis to cross his desk before his first anniversary. The Democrat, who won office with 56% of the vote, got more tragedy and upheaval than many governors see in their full tenure. Gov. Edwards enters his second year with a other challenges including fixing a state budget deficit, addressing TOPS tuition costs and more.

