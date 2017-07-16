Invisibilia: Reality

Airs Sunday, July 16, 2017, at 6 p.m. How is it that two people can look at the same thing and see something completely different? In this episode, we talk to umpires in training, who firmly believe that what they see is what’s real. And we visit a small community in Minnesota that has a unique experience with the reality divide: some of the people in the town believe that wild black bears are gentle animals to be fed and befriended, while many others take a more traditional view on the human-bear relationship. Then we meet a young man who is taking extraordinary steps to break out of his own reality bubble.