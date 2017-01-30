Intelligence Squared U.S. Debates: Should States Call a Convention to Amend The Constitution

Airs Sunday, February 5, 2017, at 6 p.m. Almost everyone can think of something they would like to change in the U.S. Constitution. Some would like to update it to fit new technologies and evolving social mores. Others think the Supreme Court has illegitimately “updated” it too much already, and would like to restore its original meaning. Either way, it is always tempting to invoke Article V to amend the Constitution—to “fix" it, or “restore" it, or “improve" it... The debaters are Lawrence Lessig, David Super, Mark Meckler, and Walter Olson.