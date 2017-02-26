Historically Black Episode Three

Airs Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 6 p.m. The Question of Black Identity Racial identity in the U.S. is complicated because race is an invented category rooted in slavery. This episode explores the question of black identity in America through the voices of four people who, at one time or another, have had to answer the question: "What are you?"

Black Love StoriesThis story spotlights enduring love among African American couples. It dives into the history of marriage among black Americans — including the time when it was illegal for slaves to wed. It also explores why it matters that these stories are visible in pop culture today.