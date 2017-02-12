Historically Black Episode One

Airs Sunday, February 12, at 6 p.m. This program consists of unique stories narrated by Keegan-Michael Key and Roxane Gay:NASA Human Computers During World War II, a labor shortage obliged the military to hire African American women with mathematical skills to help make complicated computations for warplane designs. This small team faced discrimination, but would help NASA astronauts land on the moon. Million Man March: The Million Man March of 1995 is remembered in a conversation between a young woman and her father, who attended it. He talks about how the event changed his life; she recalls what it meant to see a poster