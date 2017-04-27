Related Programs: 
Health Matters: Sexual Assault - Live Studio Panel

Airs Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6 p.m. Red River Radio will host a panel on sexual assault during Health Matters, Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. in the Red River Radio performance hall at 8675 Youree Drive in Shreveport. Guests include Grace Nickels, LSUS Director of Student Advocacy & Accountability/Title IX Coordinator; Angie Pellerin, LSUS Mental Health Counselor, Counseling Services; Angela Henderson, Project Celebration Sexual Assault Program Director; Melanie Hubbard, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner; and Michael Jones, Sex Crimes Detective, Shreveport Police Department. The public is invited to attend for this live radio broadcast and are welcome to ask questions.

