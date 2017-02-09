Related Programs: 
Health Matters
Health Matters: Pitch a Healthy Fit

Health Matters
Airs Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 6 p.m. Many people make New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier and get more physically fit, but may not have a good plan in place to stay on track. Tune in for Health Matters, Thursday at 6 p.m. Dr. Randall Brewer will be joined by Libby Burkhalter, fitness expert and owner of Libbfit Personal Training, and Shelly Redmond, culinary dietician and author of Skinny Louisiana in the Kitchen. They’ll provide fitness and healthy eating tips. Your questions will be taken at 1-800-552-8502 during the show.

