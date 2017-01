Airs Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 6 p.m. This week on Health Matters we'll kick off our airing of the Homelessness Marathon with a special edition of Health Matters on Homelessness. Our host, Dr. Sanford Katz, will be joined Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, and other guests from our community who are working on the front lines each day to help the homeless. Questions and comments will be taken during the show at 1-800-552-8502.