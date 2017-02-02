Health Matters: Cardiac Health and Advancements in Care

Related Programs: 
Airs Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 6 p.m. February is American Heart Month, and this Thursday at 6 p.m. Dr. Randall Brewer hosts Health Matters on cardiac health. Guests will be Dr. Trey Baucum, Cardiologist specializing in electrophysiology with Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists; Dr. Syed Mehmood (See-ed Muhmood), Thoracic and Cardiac Surgeon with Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons; and Dr. Pavan (Pahvuhn) Katikaneni (Cat-uh-kuh-nen-nee), Interventional Cardiology and Associate Program Director – Cardiology Fellowship, LSU School of Medicine and Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

