Health Matters: ADHD

Airs Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 6 p.m. Dr. Sanford Katz is joined in the studio by Dr. Michelle Yetman, clinical psychologist and Clinical Assistant Professor at the School of Allied Health at LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport, and Dr. Pam McPherson, psychiatrist, specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry, to talk about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder also known as ADHD. Your questions will be taken during the show at 1-800-552-8502.

