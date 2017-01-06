Related Programs: Borderline with Gary BordersSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs Gary Borders: Bad Year for Rock and Roll Stars By Gary Borders • 1 hour ago Related Programs: Borderline with Gary BordersSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs TweetShareGoogle+Email David Bowie at the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park music festival Elmar J. Lordemann / This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Germany license. Listen Listening... / 4:30 Gary Borders: Bad Year for Rock and Roll Stars - 010617 Gary Borders Credit Gary Borders / Gary Borders Airs Friday, January 6, 2017, at 7:45 a.m. This week commentator Gary Borders laments a bad year for Rock -n- Roll Tags: BorderlineGary BordersRock-n-RollDavid BowiePrinceGuy ClarkTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.