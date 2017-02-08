Failing Caddo Schools Focus Of Meeting With LDOE

FAILING SCHOOLS IN CADDO PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Education and the Recovery School District hosted a public meeting at the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Shreveport LAST NIGHT to address the plans for struggling Caddo Parish Schools and concerns about the fact that 37 out of 66 Caddo Parish Schools currently have a "D" or "F" rating regarding academic achievement. Louisiana Recovery School District Superintendent, Patrick Dobard and State Superintendent of Education John White listened to comments from concerned parents and others. Many who spoke out say they’re, frustrated with the situation and in what they say is neglect of lower-income schools in the district.

