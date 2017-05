Airs Monday, May 8, 2017, at 1 p.m. This week on Carnegie Hall Live Daniel Barenboim will lead the Staatskapelle Berlin in Mozart's Sinfonia concertante in E-flat Major, K. 364 featuring Wolfram Brandl on violin and Yulia Deyneka on the viola. Maestro Barenboim and the Staatskapelle Berlin will then perfom Bruckner's Symphony No. 7