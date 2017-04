Airs Monday, May 1, 2017, at 1 p.m. This week on Carnegie Hall Live violinist Viktoria Mullova will join Ottavio Dantone who conducts the Accademia Bizantina from the Harpsichord in an all Bach program featuring Bach's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A Minor; the Concerto for Oboe, Violin, and Continuo in C Minor; the Harpsichord Concerto No. 2 in E Major; and Bach's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E Major will close the concert.