Caravan: Pink Floyd - The Early Years

Airs Friday, January 27, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll hear from Andra Day, Lyle Lovett, Andrew Vasquez, Eric Underwood & Eladia, Andrew Cronshaw and Steve Earle, plus blues by Jazzianna, Chris McCaa and Chris Allen, and a touch for the Dark from Guy Clark. In our second hour, we visit with Pink Floyd, the Early Years and in our Final hour we'll tend to Candles in The Rain with tracks by Will Taylor & Barbara K., Lambchop, Turin Brakes, Holopaw, Nick Drake, Myshkin, M Ward, and the Hold Steady.