Related Programs: 
Caravan with Bill Beckett
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

Caravan: Pink Floyd - The Early Years

By ago
Related Programs: 
Caravan with Bill Beckett
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs
  • https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ROCK_CONCERT._(FROM_THE_SITES_EXHIBITION._FOR_OTHER_IMAGES_IN_THIS_ASSIGNMENT,_SEE_FICHE_NUMBERS_42,_97.)_-_NARA_-_553890.jpg
    Pink Floyd performing on their early 1973 US tour, shortly before the release of The Dark Side of the Moon
    Calonius, Erik, Photographer (NARA record: 8464439) / This work is in the public domain in the United States because it is a work prepared by an officer or employee of the United States Government as part of that person’s official duties under the terms of Title 17, Chapter 1, Section 105 of the US Code

Airs Friday, January 27, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll hear from Andra Day, Lyle Lovett, Andrew Vasquez, Eric Underwood & Eladia, Andrew Cronshaw and Steve Earle, plus blues by Jazzianna, Chris McCaa and Chris Allen, and a touch for the Dark from Guy Clark. In our second hour, we visit with Pink Floyd, the Early Years and in our Final hour we'll tend to Candles in The Rain with tracks by Will Taylor & Barbara K., Lambchop, Turin Brakes, Holopaw, Nick Drake, Myshkin, M Ward, and the Hold Steady.

Tags: 
Caravan
Bill Beckett
Andra Day
Lyle Lovett
Andrew Vasquez
Eric Underwood & Eladia
Andrew Cronshaw
Steve Earle
Jazzianna
Chris McCaa and Chris Allen
Guy Clark
Pink Floyd
Will Taylor & Barbara K
Lambchop
Turin Brakes
Holopaw
Nick Drake
Myshkin
M Ward
Hold Steady