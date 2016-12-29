Related Programs: 
Caravan with Bill Beckett
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

Caravan: Iris DeMent, Live In Concert at Newport

By ago
Related Programs: 
Caravan with Bill Beckett
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs
  • Iris DeMent, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013
    Iris DeMent, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013
    Meagan Beauchemin / NPR

Airs Friday, December 29, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll feature music new music by Jason Isbell, Terra Naomi, Lisa Loeb, The Howling Brothers and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.... plus music from Townes Van Zandt, Allison Crowe, Roy Book Binder, Robert Earl Keen and a couple of classic tracks from the Bluebirds. This week in our Concert Hour, Iris DeMeent take the stage at the Newport Folk Festival, and in our final hour we'll seek answers to One Simple Question. Join us Friday at 9 for the Caravan on Red River Radio. 

Tags: 
Caravan
Bill Beckett
Jason Isbell
Terra Naomi
Lisa Loeb
The Howling Brothers
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Townes Van Zandt
Allison Crowe
Roy Book Binder
Robert Earl Keen
Bluebirds
Iris DeMeent
Newport Folk Festival
One Simple Question