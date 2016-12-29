Caravan: Iris DeMent, Live In Concert at Newport

Airs Friday, December 29, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll feature music new music by Jason Isbell, Terra Naomi, Lisa Loeb, The Howling Brothers and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.... plus music from Townes Van Zandt, Allison Crowe, Roy Book Binder, Robert Earl Keen and a couple of classic tracks from the Bluebirds. This week in our Concert Hour, Iris DeMeent take the stage at the Newport Folk Festival, and in our final hour we'll seek answers to One Simple Question. Join us Friday at 9 for the Caravan on Red River Radio.