Caravan with Bill Beckett
Caravan: Dawes live at The Newport Folk Festival

Airs Friday, July 14, 2017, at 9 p.m. This week on the Caravan we'll hear tracks from the Swedish Folk Duo First Aid Kit, a classic track from Victoria Williams, Native America music by R. Carlos Nakai and a taste of India as well. We'll also check out the phenomenal blues of Chris Smither and Buddy Guy. In our second hour, join us for Dawes live at The Newport Folk Festival, and in our final hour we'll share a Mass For Peace with music by Joel Rafael, Simon and Garfunkel, Harvey Reid, Led Zeppelin, Tom Russell, and Karl Jenkins.

