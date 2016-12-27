Candles Burning Brightly

Airs Tuesday, December 27, at 2 p.m. Enlighten audiences with this one-hour celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite and exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music.

Yiddish Folk Melody (arr Judith Clurman, Larry Hochman and Brian Stokes Mitchell; orch L Hochman): “O Chanukah, O Chanukah” fr “Songs of Freedom: A Celebration of Chanukah” Suite – Essential Voices USA/Judith Clurman, cond w/Ron Raines, bar (Dorian Sono Luminus 92182)

Traditional (arr Robert Schultz; adapted Andrea Stern): Blessing – Andrea Stern, harp….rec at Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio at American Public Media July 2014

Solomon Golub (arr Zalman Mlotek): “Borukh Ate Singt der Tate” – Essential Voices USA/Judith Clurman, cond (Dorian Sono Luminus 92182)

Traditional Folk Melody: “Lichvod HaChanukah” – Ron Raines, bar w/Essential Voices USA Orch/Judith Clurman, cond (Dorian Sono Luminus 92182)

Folk Melody (arr Judith Clurman, Larry Hochman and Brian Stokes Mitchell; orch L Hochman): “Haneirot Halalu” fr “Songs of Freedom: A Celebration of Chanukah” Suite – Essential Voices USA/Judith Clurman, cond (Dorian Sono Luminus 92182)

Traditional (arr H Steiner): “Haneyros Halalu” – New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble/Hankus Netsky, cond (Rounder 3165)

Flory Jagoda (arr/prod Steve Barnett): “Ocho Candelikas” – Chanticleer and the Chanticleer Holiday Orchestra/Joseph Jennings, cond; used with permission of arranger/producer

Jay Unger: “Lights of Chanukah” – the Jay Unger & Molly Mason Family Band w/University of Mary Washington Philharmonic Orch/Kevin Bartram, cond (Rounder 9153)

Folksong (arr Stephen Prussing): “Hayo, Haya” – Sursum Corda/Lester Siegel, cond (MSR 1295)

Paul Schoenfield: “Al Hanisim” – Essential Voices USA/Judith Clurman, cond w/Paul Schoenfield, p (Dorian Sono Luminus 92182)

Traditional Sephardic: “Quitaltas” – Piffaro rec live in Philadelphia 2011

“Latke-making Demonstration” – Chasia Segal (Rounder 3165)

Traditional: “Bulbes” (Potato Song) – Emil Decameron and His Orchestra (Vanguard 6005)

Traditional Ashkenazic (arr A Binder): “Maoz Tsur” (“Rock of Ages”) – Zamir Chorale of Boston/Joshua Jacobson (Afka 901)

Traditional Italian, arr Andrea Stern: “Maoz Tsur” – Andrea Stern, harp; rec at Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio at American Public Media July 2014

Traditional Italian, arr Hugo Chaim Adler: “Maoz Tsur” – Zamir Chorale of Boston/Joshua Jacobson (Afka 901)

Traditional, arr Steve Barnett: “S’vivon” – New England Conservatory Chorus/Tamara Brooks, cond (Rounder 3165)

Mikhl Gelbart (arr Mark Zuckerman): “Ikh bin a kleyner dreydl” – Chicago a cappella/Jonathan Miller, cond (Chicago a cappella 2005)

Traditional Yiddish, arr J Jacobson: “Drey Dreidelekh” – Zamir Chorale of Boston and Ensemble/Joshua Jacobson, cond (Afka 901)

